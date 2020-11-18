UrduPoint.com
Maryland Re-Imposes Strict Measures Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The US state of Maryland is re-imposing strict measures to contain the novel coronavirus because the number of new infections exceeds 1,000 cases 13 days in a row, Governor Larry Hogan told reporters.

"Today, the Maryland Department of Health is issuing an order, which will restrict hospital visitations state-wide until further notice," Hogan said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The governor said excepted individuals include parents or guardians of pediatric patients and individuals who support people with disabilities.

Hogan noted that hospitals in Maryland are reaching capacity despite the surge plan, which allowed adding some 6,000 beds.

"All across the country, this virus is spiking out of control at a rate much worse than it was in the spring," Hogan warned.

The Maryland authorities also imposed limitations on visiting nursing homes and will mandate all visitors to show proof of negative test within 72 hours.

In addition, Hogan announced additional restrictions on mass gatherings effective Friday, to include all bars and restaurants and all facilities where food and alcohol are served to close by 10:00 p.m.

All retail businesses and religious institutions will revert back to 50 percent capacity, Hogan also said.

Maryland remains in a state of emergency and any violations of the regulations would be considered a crime and are subject of a $5,000 fine and a sentence of up to one year in prison, Hogan added.

