Maryland Registers 28 New COVID-19 Cases - Governor Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The US state of Maryland registered 85 confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, 28 more than the day before, Governor spokesperson Mike Ricci said in a statement.

"Today's daily count from the Maryland Health Department shows that Maryland has 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19," Ricci said via Twitter. "We have added 28 to our count since yesterday."

Data from Maryland's Department of Health revealed that more than 50 cases have been registered in two counties, which include biggest and closest suburbs of the US capital of Washington.

Sixty patients tested positive are between 19 and 64 years old, while another 25 are older than 65, it said.

Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday said they are discussing the possibility of ordering a "shelter in place" to combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A "shelter in place" requires residents to remain in their homes except for essential needs such as buying food or health services, according to state and Federal officials.