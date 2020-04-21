UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:19 PM

Maryland Registers Reduction of New COVID Cases for First Time in Recent Weeks

The US state of Maryland on Tuesday registered a reduction in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on a day-to-day basis for the first time in the past several weeks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The US state of Maryland on Tuesday registered a reduction in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on a day-to-day basis for the first time in the past several weeks.

"We have added 509 cases since yesterday," Maryland Governor spokesperson Kata Hall said on Twitter, while on Monday the state registered 854 new cases.

Meanwhile, another 68 Marylanders lost their lives due to complications caused by COVID-19, and 68 more deaths probably related to the coronavirus, she added.

The total number of positive tests in Maryland jumped to 14,193, Hall said.

Washington, DC reported 171 new cases, bringing the total number of infected to 3,098, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

"Tragically, 112 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," she said.

Virginia registered 9,630 and 324 deaths, related to the coronavirus, the state's health department said.

