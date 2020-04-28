UrduPoint.com
Maryland Reports Decrease In Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:18 PM

The US state of Maryland has reported a decrease in the number of new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours, governor spokesperson Kata Hall said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The US state of Maryland has reported a decrease in the number of new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours, governor spokesperson Kata Hall said on Tuesday.

"We have added 626 cases since yesterday," Hall said via Twitter, adding that the total number of COVID-19 cases statewide has reached 20,113.

In addition, 60 people died from complications of the COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number of deaths to 929 she said.

In nearby Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, a decrease of two from the day before, for a total of 190.

Meantime, the number of new positive cases increased by 102 from the 51 reported on Monday, Bowser said.

"The District's overall positive case total [is] 3,994," Bowser added.

Virginia reported new 804 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths in the past 24 hours. The state Department of Health reported a total of 14,339 cases and 492 deaths.

