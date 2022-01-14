Maryland State Attorney Indicted for Perjury, Lying to Obtain Loan - US Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Maryland State Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been indicted for allegedly lying under oath and making false statement to acquire a loan, the US Justice Department said.

"A Federal grand jury today returned an indictment charging Marilyn J.

Mosby, age 41, of Baltimore, Maryland, on federal charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications, relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida," the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

According to court documents, Mosby falsely claimed she faced financial hardship due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and withdrew $90,000 in COVID-19 relief funds in 2020.

The Justice Department said Mosby received her full yearly salary of $247,955 for 2020.