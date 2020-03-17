UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryland To Postpone Primary Election Until June 2 Due To Coronavirus - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:06 PM

Maryland to Postpone Primary Election Until June 2 Due to Coronavirus - Governor

The US state of Maryland will postpone its primary election originally scheduled for April 28 to June 2 because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Governor Larry Hogan said during the press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The US state of Maryland will postpone its Primary election originally scheduled for April 28 to June 2 because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Governor Larry Hogan said during the press briefing on Tuesday.

"I am issuing a proclamation to postpone the April 28 primary to June 2, just as a number of other states have done," Hogan told reporters.

Hogan said governors of other US states are expected to make similar announcements later on Tuesday or in the coming days.

The Maryland governor explained that he has directed Maryland's board of Elections to develop a comprehensive plan by April 3 to conduct the primary election in a way that protects public health.

Hogan urged the people of Maryland to avoid all travel and noted that the state is reducing significantly all public transportation in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Maryland authorities confirmed 57 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus.

The US states of Ohio, Georgia and Louisiana postponed their primary elections earlier.

Related Topics

Election Governor Georgia April June All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews measure ..

5 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather likely in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

PDMA Sindh establishes volunteer registration syst ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in US State of Maryland Increase ..

5 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan issues health advi ..

9 minutes ago

Govt providing free of cost test facility in Punj ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.