Maryland to Postpone Primary Election Until June 2 Due to Coronavirus - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The US state of Maryland will postpone its Primary election originally scheduled for April 28 to June 2 because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Governor Larry Hogan said during the press briefing on Tuesday.

"I am issuing a proclamation to postpone the April 28 primary to June 2, just as a number of other states have done," Hogan told reporters.

Hogan said governors of other US states are expected to make similar announcements later on Tuesday or in the coming days.

The Maryland governor explained that he has directed Maryland's board of Elections to develop a comprehensive plan by April 3 to conduct the primary election in a way that protects public health.

Hogan urged the people of Maryland to avoid all travel and noted that the state is reducing significantly all public transportation in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Maryland authorities confirmed 57 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus.

The US states of Ohio, Georgia and Louisiana postponed their primary elections earlier.