Maryland To Reopen Non-Essential Businesses On June 5 - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

Maryland to Reopen Non-Essential Businesses on June 5 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The US state of Maryland will start reopening non-essential business beginning on June 5, as the local economy entering the second phase of recovery after the COVID-19 lockdown, Governor Larry Hogan told reporters.

"All metrics allow us to safely begin stage 2 of recovery. Effective at 5 pm [9:00 p.m. GMT] on June 5, we will be lifting the order requiring the closure of non-essential businesses," Hogan said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Different kinds of businesses, including manufacturing, construction, retail shops, warehouses, financial institutions, design studios and nail salons will be open with public health recommendations in place, he added.

Meanwhile, the governor encouraged people to keep face covering and social distance.

"Employees who can telework should continue teleworking whenever possible," he said.

The governor did not mention, whether Montgomery and Prince George counties, which began the first phase of recovery only this week, will enter the second level with all other regions. Each county can start at its own discretion, he said.

On Wednesday, Maryland Department of Health reported 54,982 COVID-19 cases and 2,519 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak, including 807 cases and 45 fatalities in last 24 hours.

