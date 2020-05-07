UrduPoint.com
Maryland, US Capital Register Spike In COVID-19 Cases After 2 Days Of Decline - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The US capital and neighboring state of Maryland have registered a spike of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in 24 hours after a period of decline, local officials said.

Maryland added 1,046 new cases, while Washington registered 139 positive tests, the officials said on Wednesday.

"The Maryland Health Department is now reporting 28,163 confirmed cases of COVID-19," governor spokesperson Kata Hall said via Twitter.

The state's death toll has reached 1,338, including 48 new fatalities.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser reported 5,461 COVID-19 cases in the capital since the beginning of the outbreak.

"Tragically, 277 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," she said.

Virginia - another state neighboring the US capital - did not update its COVID-19 statistics on Wednesday due to the technical issues.

