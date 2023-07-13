Open Menu

Mashinsky Arrested Thursday, Will Appear In Court For Fraud Case - Justice Dept.

Published July 13, 2023

Mashinsky Arrested Thursday, Will Appear in Court for Fraud Case - Justice Dept.

Celsius founder Alexander Mashinsky was arrested on Thursday and will appear in court later in the day to face multiple charges related to fraud, the Justice Department said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Celsius founder Alexander Mashinsky was arrested on Thursday and will appear in court later in the day to face multiple charges related to fraud, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Mashinsky was arrested earlier today and will be presented this afternoon before US Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang," the release said.

Mashinsky, the founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Celsius Network LLC, is charged with securities fraud, commodities fraud, and wire fraud for defrauding customers and misleading them about the company's success, profitability, and the nature of the investments Celsius made using customer funds, the release said.

Mashinsky, along with Israeli citizen and former Celsius executive Roni Cohen-Pavon, also faces charges related to conspiracy, securities fraud, market manipulation, and wire fraud for illicitly manipulating the price of CEL, Celsius's proprietary crypto token, all while secretly selling their own CEL tokens at artificially inflated prices, the release added.

Celsius announced in June 2022 that it was stopping all customer withdrawals from its platform while hundreds of thousands of Celsius customers still had about $4.7 billion worth of crypto assets on the Celsius platform, none of which they could access, the release said. Then in July 2022, Celsius filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, release added.

