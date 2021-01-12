(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) British supermarkets are tightening mask wearing rules amid a spike in coronavirus infection rates in the United Kingdom, the Sainsbury's chain has announced.

"I've spent a lot of time in our stores reviewing the latest situation over the last few days and on behalf of all my colleagues, I am asking our customers to help us keep everyone safe," Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury's, said as quoted by The Evening Standard on Monday.

Sainsbury's will now have security guards monitoring proper mask wearing and ensuring that customers do not shop in large groups.

"The vast majority of customers are shopping safely, but I have also seen some customers trying to shop without a mask and shopping in larger family groups," Simon Roberts said.

Sainsbury's is joining Morrisons, as well as other supermarket giants, in enforcing stricter mask wearing rules amid the spread of the new coronavirus variant in the UK.

The United Kingdom has more than 3.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases. The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 82,000 according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The UK has seen a major spike in infection rates over the past few weeks, following the emergence of a new coronavirus strain, identified in England, that is highly transmissible.