Mask Wearing Could End This Year Amid Mass COVID-19 Vaccination - Russian Health Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) An end to mandatory face mask wearing in Russia could come as early as this year as greater numbers of residents are inoculated against COVID-19, Anna Popova, the head of public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said Thursday.

"There is certainly hope. This hope rests on the fact that we have already shown that we can live with the virus, and secondly, because we are getting vaccinated," Popova said in response to a question posed during an appearance on Russia's Channel 1 broadcaster.

Popova also noted the seasonality of the coronavirus disease, as demonstrated by the current decline in new cases being registered in Russia.

"At the moment, it is slowly leaving," the public health chief said.

The number of new positive tests registered daily in Russia has steadily declined since December 24, when a record 29,935 cases were registered. On Thursday, 19,138 new cases were confirmed by the Russian coronavirus response center.