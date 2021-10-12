Maskless COVID-19 Vaccination Opponents Disrupt Court Hearing in Tokyo - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Court hearing of a case brought by the COVID-19 vaccine opponents at the Tokyo District Court was disrupted on Tuesday as hundreds of maskless people amassed at the building's entrance struggling to enter the courtroom, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

The plaintiffs were seeking a court order to force the government to annul the approval of the COVID-19 vaccines, which was granted earlier this year.

The plaintiffs, who argued that the safety of vaccine and the effectiveness of masks have not been proven, invited people via their website to show up in court and listen to the first case hearing.

Court officials failed to make the unmasked visitors comply with the sanitary rules, according to the report.

Over 60% of the Japanese have been fully immunized against the coronavirus to date. To normalize the social and economic environment, the Japanese authorities plan to introduce vaccination certificates for commercial purposes.

New COVID-19 cases have been rapidly decreasing in Tokyo in recent weeks even as the vaccination drive was forging ahead. However, face masks remain obligatory in the Japanese capital.