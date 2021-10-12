UrduPoint.com

Maskless COVID-19 Vaccination Opponents Disrupt Court Hearing In Tokyo - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Maskless COVID-19 Vaccination Opponents Disrupt Court Hearing in Tokyo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Court hearing of a case brought by the COVID-19 vaccine opponents at the Tokyo District Court was disrupted on Tuesday as hundreds of maskless people amassed at the building's entrance struggling to enter the courtroom, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

The plaintiffs were seeking a court order to force the government to annul the approval of the COVID-19 vaccines, which was granted earlier this year.

The plaintiffs, who argued that the safety of vaccine and the effectiveness of masks have not been proven, invited people via their website to show up in court and listen to the first case hearing.

Court officials failed to make the unmasked visitors comply with the sanitary rules, according to the report.

Over 60% of the Japanese have been fully immunized against the coronavirus to date. To normalize the social and economic environment, the Japanese authorities plan to introduce vaccination certificates for commercial purposes.

New COVID-19 cases have been rapidly decreasing in Tokyo in recent weeks even as the vaccination drive was forging ahead. However, face masks remain obligatory in the Japanese capital.

Related Topics

Hearing Tokyo Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Brazil&#039;s Parana Governor e ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Brazil&#039;s Parana Governor explore prospects of trade coop ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs SEC meeting, directs to develop ..

Sharjah CP chairs SEC meeting, directs to develop Sharjah&#039;s public parking ..

3 minutes ago
 Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Millio ..

Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Million Lives&#039; campaign to help ..

18 minutes ago
 44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

33 minutes ago
 Poland May Double Number of Guards on Border With ..

Poland May Double Number of Guards on Border With Belarus - Defense Minister

15 minutes ago
 Macron announces 30-billion-euro plan to re-indust ..

Macron announces 30-billion-euro plan to re-industrialize France

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.