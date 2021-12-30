Masks Become Mandatory Indoors, Outdoors in Greece for Everyone Except Toddlers - Order

Wearing face masks indoors and out became obligatory in Greece for everyone on Thursday, including children four and over, an order published in Greece's Government Gazette said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Wearing face masks indoors and out became obligatory in Greece for everyone on Thursday, including children four and over, an order published in Greece's Government Gazette said.

The emergency measures for public health protection against COVID-19 went into effect across the country on Thursday at 06:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT), and will last until 06:00 a.m. on January 17, 2022.

Masks are obligatory indoors and outdoors including workplaces, unless a person works alone, according to the document.

Children under four and those exempt from masks for medical reasons are allowed not to abide by the regulation.

The order also stipulates 1.5-meter social distancing (3.3 feet) between people both indoors and out. In addition to that, all companies are obligated to have antiseptics on hand and to hang epidemiological requirements in a prominent place.

The restrictive measures were introduced in response to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron strain in Greece. Initially, they were to scheduled to go into effect on January 3, but it was decided to speed up the introduction of the new rules.