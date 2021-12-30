UrduPoint.com

Masks Become Mandatory Indoors, Outdoors In Greece For Everyone Except Toddlers - Order

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 07:55 PM

Masks Become Mandatory Indoors, Outdoors in Greece for Everyone Except Toddlers - Order

Wearing face masks indoors and out became obligatory in Greece for everyone on Thursday, including children four and over, an order published in Greece's Government Gazette said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Wearing face masks indoors and out became obligatory in Greece for everyone on Thursday, including children four and over, an order published in Greece's Government Gazette said.

The emergency measures for public health protection against COVID-19 went into effect across the country on Thursday at 06:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT), and will last until 06:00 a.m. on January 17, 2022.

Masks are obligatory indoors and outdoors including workplaces, unless a person works alone, according to the document.

Children under four and those exempt from masks for medical reasons are allowed not to abide by the regulation.

The order also stipulates 1.5-meter social distancing (3.3 feet) between people both indoors and out. In addition to that, all companies are obligated to have antiseptics on hand and to hang epidemiological requirements in a prominent place.

The restrictive measures were introduced in response to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron strain in Greece. Initially, they were to scheduled to go into effect on January 3, but it was decided to speed up the introduction of the new rules.

Related Topics

Greece January All From Government

Recent Stories

Police officer dismissed over poor investigation i ..

Police officer dismissed over poor investigation in murder case

55 seconds ago
 Snap checking in D.I.Khan to curb smuggling of wil ..

Snap checking in D.I.Khan to curb smuggling of wild species

56 seconds ago
 SriLankan trade delegation on Pakistan's visit fro ..

SriLankan trade delegation on Pakistan's visit from Jan 23: CG

57 seconds ago
 CEO hopes PIA to fly out wings to Europe in 2022's ..

CEO hopes PIA to fly out wings to Europe in 2022's 1st quarter

1 minute ago
 Lok Virsa, Heritage Museum attracting large number ..

Lok Virsa, Heritage Museum attracting large number of visitors

7 minutes ago
 Gandapur directs strict implementation on land-use ..

Gandapur directs strict implementation on land-use, building bylaws in townships ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.