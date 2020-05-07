Masks, Gloves to Become Mandatory on Moscow Public Transport - Mayor

Protective masks and gloves will become obligatory on public transport in Moscow after some other restrictions linked to the coronavirus have been relaxed, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said Thursday

The mayor announced on Wednesday that the capital would reopen all manufacturing and construction sites on May 12.

"While offering a lot of people an opportunity to work, we understand that there will be more commute on transport, there will be more people in contact with one another, this needs to be compensated, at least to some extent. This is why we introduce an additional self-isolation rule on subway, stricter rules on mandatory wearing masks and gloves on public transport," Sobyanin said on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.