Masks To Be Compulsory In Spain Until Virus 'permanently' Defeated: Minister

Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:36 PM

Masks to be compulsory in Spain until virus 'permanently' defeated: minister

Wearing face masks will be compulsory in Spain until the coronavirus epidemic is defeated once and for all, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Wearing face masks will be compulsory in Spain until the coronavirus epidemic is defeated once and for all, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.

He said the measure would remain in force after the state of emergency ends on June 21 and will "remain in place until we permanently defeat the virus, which is when we have an effective treatment or vaccine against it".

