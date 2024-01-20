Masood Khan felicitates Pakistani woman picked to head body caring for Asian Americans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has congratulated Khydeeja Alam, a Pakistani-American, on her appointment as Executive Director of the California Commission Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs, which deals with the needs, issues, and concerns of Asian American and Pacific Islander American communities.

“We look forward to working with you in building bridges between Pakistan and the United States”, he said during a virtual meeting with Ms. Alam. Ms Alam said, “This opportunity exemplifies and represents everything that I hold near and dear to my heart, I want to give back to my community.” Her family migrated to Hollister, California, from Pakistan in 1996 when she was 13.

“I plan to focus on anti-Asian hate, spearhead outreach efforts to address issues related to cultural language sensitivity with state agencies and prioritize uplifting communities across California.”: said Ms Alam. "I also want to include Islamophobia and antisemitism in that work," she added.

While appreciating her dedication to public service, Ambassador Masood Khan invited Ms Alam to visit Pakistan along with entrepreneurs, tech experts, investors, and lawmakers from her constituency.

“Pakistan offers plenty of investment opportunities in IT, agriculture, mineral extraction, energy and tourism sector," he said. "We would welcome strong business connections between investors in Pakistan and their counterparts in California”.