Masood Khan praises Pakistani-American entrepreneurs' contribution to Pak economy

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, Saturday met top Pakistani-American entrepreneurs and professionals from Washington metropolitan area, saying he was proud of their successes in running their enterprises in the U.S.

“You have been making direct and indirect contributions to Pak-US relations in different roles and you have been contributing directly to Pakistan’s economic development,” the Ambassador told them, according to a press release from the Pakistani embassy.

The diverse group was composed of Pakistani-American businessmen who have excelled in various fields including tech, finance, banking, and services and sectors.

Presidents, CEOs and senior executives of noted companies, including KabaFusion, Delloite, Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs of North America (OPEN), The Citizen Foundation (TCF), Sirhandi Companies, TRG Group, Novacloud, Facebook and others were present on the occasion.

“Your success,” said the Ambassador, is a common denominator that makes us proud here in the United States and Pakistan.”

Dr. Sohail Masood, CEO KabaFusion and holder of the Entrepreneur of "The Year 2023 National Award", and Ms. Ambreen Mirza, President & CEO of OPEN Global, were recognized on the occasion, the press release said.

Dr. Masood narrated how KabaFusion became one of the leading healthcare providers of the United States, and said that his firm was in the process of acquiring another company, taking its worth to $4 billion.

He told the gathering that he had provided jobs to 70 people in Pakistan in the past few months and that this number will grow.

Ms. Mirza, CEO of OPEN Global, said that her firm, established 25 years ago by a small group of technology entrepreneurs in Boston, has grown to a network of over 100,000 people across 5 continents with chapters in eight countries.

She said that OPEN comprised entrepreneurs and professionals who were undertaking various initiatives in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, climate change and others.

“Not only are we getting the attention of the Pakistani government, but we have become a brand among non-Pakistanis,” Ms. Mirza told the cheering gathering.

Zaina Bankwalla, Chairperson of OPEN, Washington DC chapter, also spoke on the occasion and invited Pakistani-American entrepreneurs and professionals to reap the benefits of the organization by becoming part of the OPEN fraternity.

APP/ift