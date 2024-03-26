Masood Khan Visits Russian Embassy To Express Condolences Over Moscow Concert Tragedy
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, Monday visited the Russian embassy here to express condolences over the tragic loss of life in Saturday's deadly terrorist attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall.
At least 133 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in the attack claimed by ISIS-K.
“Today Russia's grief is our grief because time and again Pakistan has also been made target of terrorism,” wrote Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States," the Pakistani envoy wrote on the condolence book. “Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."
On arrival, Ambassador Masood Khan was received by his Russian counterpart, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov.
“We salute the Russian people who are facing this tragedy with courage, dignity and patience,” Masood Khan said.
