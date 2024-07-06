Open Menu

Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iranian Presidential Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2024 | 11:05 AM

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

The Iranian Election Headquarters has announced the results of the second round of the presidential election, according to which 30 million people cast their votes, and more than 16.3 million of them voted for Masoud Pezeshkian.

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2024) The Iranian Election Commission has announced that Masoud Pezeshkian has won the presidential elections.

According to the results of the second round of the presidential election in Iran, reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian easily defeated his rival and hardline leader Saeed Jalili.

Saeed Jalili managed to secure more than 13.

5 million votes, resulting in a voter turnout of 49% during the second round of the election.

On Friday, in Iran, the votes were cast for the election of the new president.

The voting started at 8 AM and continued until midnight, and the administration had to extend the polling time three times due to the rush of voters at polling stations.

In the first round of the presidential election, Masoud Pezeshkian received 42.4% of the votes while his closest rival conservative political leader Saeed Jalili, received 38.6% of the votes.

