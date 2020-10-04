Mass Anti-Government Protests Held in Israel in Wake of New COVID19 Restrictions - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Thousands of people protested against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu across Israel on Saturday, police made multiple arrests and handed out fines to demonstrators agitated by the new coronavirus restrictions, the Haaretz newspaper reports.

An estimated 130,000 people participated in the Saturday protests in Israel. Mounted police units were deployed in Tel Aviv, where protesters clashed with police, who reportedly punched some protesters.

The Haaretz said that at least ten arrests were made in Tel Aviv on Saturday and fines were handed out to multiple people in Tel Aviv over violations of emergency regulations.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai was lightly injured amid clashes between protesters and police on Saturday, the newspaper said, adding that the mayor is feeling well.

At the end of last month, fresh coronavirus restrictions came into force in Israel, building up on the new lockdown introduced on September 18. The new lockdown measures will be in force until October 14, with a possibility of extension.

On Wednesday, Israel's Knesset approved an amendment to the coronavirus law allowing to limit protests: now, no more than 20 people, who live within one kilometer (0.6 miles) of a rally scene can participate in the demonstration.

Protests calling on Netanyahu to step down amid an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic have been ongoing since July.

Israel's top COVID-19 policy advisor and the director general of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Ronni Gamzu, has accused Netanyahu of tightening COVID-19 restrictions in an attempt to contain anti-government demonstrations.