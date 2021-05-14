UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mass Anti-Israel Rallies Sweep Across Germany, Police Beefing Up Security - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Mass Anti-Israel Rallies Sweep Across Germany, Police Beefing Up Security - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) German cities saw mass anti-Israel demonstrations for two consecutive evenings, with police stepping up security and using force against the most radical activists, national media reported.

According to Die Welt, about 1,500 people have taken to the streets of Bremen. Protesters with Palestinian and Turkish flags demanded that Israel immediately stop strikes on the Gaza Strip.

In Hanover, police dispersed a protest of about 550 people over violations of sanitary requirements. There were also attempts to burn Israeli flags, for which two people were detained. In the city of Gelsenkirchen, about 200 protesters gathered outside a synagogue chanting chauvinist slogans, according to the Bild tabloid.

The police were able to block the protesters' way to the synagogue using batons.

The law enforcement officers in the city of Münster told Sputnik that the security of the local synagogue had to be strengthened following the Wednesday riots. A group of radicals burned the flag of Israel on the street that houses the synagogue. Thirteen people were detained.

In Bonn, the security of Jewish religious sites was beefed up after a group of young people set the synagogue on fire. Three people were detained, one more suspect is on the run.

Meanwhile, 16 police officers were injured at a protest rally by pro-Palestinian activists in the German capital.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Protest Riots Police Israel Gaza German Young Bonn Bremen Jew Media

Recent Stories

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

4 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

6 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders provision of Eid breakfast m ..

7 hours ago

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

7 hours ago

Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the pa ..

7 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.