Mass Arrest of Russian Citizens in Belarus Provoked by Third State - Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Detention of over 30 Russian nationals in Belarus is a provocation orchestrated by a third country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"For at least a week, the story about the detention of 33 Russian citizens in Belarus was everywhere in the media, all this was presented almost as a special operation of the Russian side to destabilize the situation in the neighboring state. And what it turned out to be? In fact, it turned out that this was a provocation on the part of a third state, as it is now becoming clear on the basis of facts," Zakharova said at an educational forum for the Russian youth, held in the Moscow Region.

In late July, Belarus said it had detained 33 Russian citizens and claimed that they were members of a private military company. Belarusian investigators said they were suspecting those detained of preparing unrest in the country ahead of the upcoming presidential vote. The Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that the detained were likely to be staffers of a private security firm en route to another country and did not break any laws.