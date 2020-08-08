UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mass Arrest Of Russian Citizens In Belarus Provoked By Third State - Zakharova

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Mass Arrest of Russian Citizens in Belarus Provoked by Third State - Zakharova

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Detention of over 30 Russian nationals in Belarus is a provocation orchestrated by a third country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"For at least a week, the story about the detention of 33 Russian citizens in Belarus was everywhere in the media, all this was presented almost as a special operation of the Russian side to destabilize the situation in the neighboring state. And what it turned out to be? In fact, it turned out that this was a provocation on the part of a third state, as it is now becoming clear on the basis of facts," Zakharova said at an educational forum for the Russian youth, held in the Moscow Region.

In late July, Belarus said it had detained 33 Russian citizens and claimed that they were members of a private military company. Belarusian investigators said they were suspecting those detained of preparing unrest in the country ahead of the upcoming presidential vote. The Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that the detained were likely to be staffers of a private security firm en route to another country and did not break any laws.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vote Company Belarus July Media All

Recent Stories

Dubai Design District launches d3 Architecture Fes ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Land Department launches ‘Green List’ pr ..

17 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief gives call for rally against PTI govt ..

33 minutes ago

Hamriyah Free Zone announces opening of state-of-a ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 290 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat asks friends, fans to report ‘fake ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.