Mass Brawl Breaks Out at Reception Center in Cyprus, Dozens Injured - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) A mass brawl involving hundreds of people broke out at the Purnara reception center in Cyprus, causing dozens of injuries, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Phileleftheros newspaper, the fight took place late Monday night, around 11 p.m. (21:00 GMT).

Approximately 600 migrants living in the center got embroiled in a conflict, throwing stones, beating each other with iron rods, and breaking fences.

Police officers intervened and stopped the clashes. A total of 35 people were injured, and 24 of them were taken to a general hospital in Nicosia, where they received first aid, the newspaper said.

According to Interior Ministry Spokesman Loizos Michael, clashes occurred between groups of Syrian and African migrants.

The police have already launched an investigation to find out the reasons for the mass fight.