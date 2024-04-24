Mass Cancellations Loom Despite French Air Union Calling Off Strike
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Authorities have cancelled hundreds of flights at French airports on Thursday despite the country's main air traffic controllers' union dropping a call for a one-day strike after making a deal for higher pay.
In Paris around 75 percent of flights at Orly and 55 percent at Charles de Gaulle airport would be dropped Thursday, the DGAC civil aviation authority told airlines in a notification seen by AFP.
Around 65 percent of services at Marseille airport and 45 percent elsewhere in France would also be cancelled, it added -- adding up to a similar impact nationwide to the reductions announced when the walkout was believed to be going ahead.
The SNCTA union had earlier walked back a strike call in a statement, saying it had struck a deal for higher pay and other measures with the DGAC.
Its demands had come in response to a planned overhaul of French air traffic control systems.
However, the DGAC did not confirm the union statement, and neither side released details of the reported agreement.
It was also unclear whether the two smaller unions which had also backed strike action would follow suit and call off the stoppage.
Unions had called the strike after an initial breakdown of talks, raising new concerns over the risk of walkouts during the Olympic Games that Paris is due to host from late July, when millions of visitors are expected.
The DGAC had asked airlines to cancel most of their flights scheduled for Thursday.
The main air traffic controllers' union had previously warned it could also order several days of strike action over a busy May holiday weekend if its demands were not met.
Recent Stories
PM vows to work for country along with students
US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties
UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result
Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa
PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
More Stories From World
-
Record-breaking London stocks spearhead global rally13 minutes ago
-
'City Hunter' manga hero drops the sexism for new live-action film13 minutes ago
-
Russian deputy defence minister held over bribery accusations13 minutes ago
-
Danger warning issued for Bangkok as extreme heat bites23 minutes ago
-
Iran cuts Syria presence after strikes blamed on Israel: monitor33 minutes ago
-
Four injured as escaped army horses bolt through central London33 minutes ago
-
Biden pledges swift weapons delivery to Ukraine43 minutes ago
-
Ukraine attack drones strike Russia energy sites1 hour ago
-
UK Rwanda deportation law leaves asylum seekers fearful1 hour ago
-
More floods expected in China's Pearl River basin: ministry1 hour ago
-
Water release resumes after partial power outage at Fukushima plant1 hour ago
-
Spain court says investigating PM's wife for graft2 hours ago