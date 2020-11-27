UrduPoint.com
Mass Coronavirus Vaccination With Russian EpiVacCorona Vaccine Expected In 2021- Scientist

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russia's research center Vector, will go into general use on December 10, with mass vaccination likely to start in 2021, Alexander Ryzhikov, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department, said on Friday.

"I think in 2021 it will be available in almost all the regions across Russia ... The vaccine will go into general use on December 10, and mass vaccination will start next year," Ryzhikov said at a press conference, stressing that vaccination will be free.

