Mass COVID-19 Testing Costs French Budget Nearly $6Bln Annually - Finance Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Tests for the coronavirus, which are free for the French population, cost the state budget 5 billion Euros (almost $6 billion) a year, Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

After passing tests, citizens get their payments back through the social insurance system.

"[The mass testing costs] about 100 million [euros] a week. This is about 5 billion euros a year," Le Maire said on the French BFMTV broadcaster.

The government has not yet considered making French citizens pay for tests during the active spread of the Delta coronavirus strain, the minister went on.

However, he urged the population to take responsible steps toward collective immunity by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since July 7, the French government capped prices for COVID-19 linked tests for foreigners up to 49 euros for a PCR test and 29 euros for a quick antigen test. Previously, the measure was free even for foreigners.