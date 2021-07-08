UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mass COVID-19 Testing Costs French Budget Nearly $6Bln Annually - Finance Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 08:35 PM

Mass COVID-19 Testing Costs French Budget Nearly $6Bln Annually - Finance Minister

Tests for the coronavirus, which are free for the French population, cost the state budget 5 billion euros (almost $6 billion) a year, Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Tests for the coronavirus, which are free for the French population, cost the state budget 5 billion Euros (almost $6 billion) a year, Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

After passing tests, citizens get their payments back through the social insurance system.

"[The mass testing costs] about 100 million [euros] a week. This is about 5 billion euros a year," Le Maire said on the French BFMTV broadcaster.

The government has not yet considered making French citizens pay for tests during the active spread of the Delta coronavirus strain, the minister went on.

However, he urged the population to take responsible steps toward collective immunity by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since July 7, the French government capped prices for COVID-19 linked tests for foreigners up to 49 euros for a PCR test and 29 euros for a quick antigen test. Previously, the measure was free even for foreigners.

Related Topics

Budget Immunity July Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler honours Lt. General Saif Al Sha’far

36 minutes ago

FIA arrests NADRA officers for issuing fake NICs t ..

17 minutes ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

17 minutes ago

Jones keen to learn from Southgate's success with ..

17 minutes ago

AJK IGP gives cash awards to police officers for r ..

17 minutes ago

KP CM announces special uplift package for Jani Kh ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.