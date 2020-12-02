Mass COVID-19 Vaccination in Belgium Expected to Start January 5 - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Mass vaccination against the coronavirus in Belgium is scheduled to start on January 5, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Wednesday in light of reports that vaccines are expected in several weeks.

Earlier in the day, European Medicines Agency (EMA) Executive Director Emer Cooke said that the agency was reviewing the applications of German BioNTech biopharmaceutical company and its US partner Pfizer as well as Moderna company to register their vaccines against coronavirus in the EU. The EMA also expects the first vaccines to be delivered to the bloc within weeks.

"By January 5, we will be ready [for mass vaccination], as other countries," De Croo said, as cited by the LN24 broadcaster.

The prime minister added that the final details on the national vaccination plan would be tied up by the end of the week.

In mid-October, the European Commission called on the member states to develop vaccination programs so that they would be ready when the vaccine against the coronavirus becomes available. In late November, the EU body said that after receiving a positive recommendation from the drug regulator, the Commission will make a decision on the authorization of the vaccine on the European market within a few days after consulting with permanent representatives of the member states.

The European Commission has so far signed five deals to purchase potential coronavirus vaccine with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and BioNTech, Sanofi-GSK, and CureVac. Belgium has secured about 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as part of its quotas within the EU.