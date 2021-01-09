Mass COVID-19 Vaccination in India to Start on January 16 - Government

India will begin the nationwide vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on January 16, with over 30 million health workers being inoculated at the first stage, the government said on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) India will begin the nationwide vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on January 16, with over 30 million health workers being inoculated at the first stage, the government said on Saturday.

The decision came after a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with cabinet ministers and a number of high-ranking officials.

"Priority to be given to around 3 crores [30 million] healthcare and frontline workers followed by those above 50 years of age & under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering to around 27 crore [270 million]. A vaccination drive to kick off on 16th January, 2021 after the forthcoming festivals," the government wrote on Twitter.

The country's central authorities, in close cooperation with the governments of states and union territories, stand ready to begin the vaccination process.

Earlier in January, India's health authorities authorized two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, including the Covshield vaccine, developed by UK drugmaker AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and Covaxin, developed by Indian biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech.

Covaxin � a vaccine jointly designed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research � was granted an approval for emergency use earlier in the week. It is still in the last phase of clinical trials, which kicked off in late November. The step prompted criticism from the society as no efficacy data on the vaccine had been published. Bharat Biotech's chairman, Krishna Ella, in turn, stated that the company expects to release the efficacy data of Covaxin's Phase 3 trials by March.

India has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world after the United States, with over 10.4 million cases in total and more than 150,500 related deaths.