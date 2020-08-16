UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mass COVID-19 Vaccination In Russia To Begin In About Month - Director Of Gamaleya Center

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 02:40 PM

Mass COVID-19 Vaccination in Russia to Begin in About Month - Director of Gamaleya center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Mass vaccination against the coronavirus in Russia will begin in about a month after the required amount of vaccine is produced, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Mass vaccination will be with some delay, only due to the fact that the main part of the produced vaccine will subject to post-registration studies. After that, the rest of the products will be for civilian sales.

There will be a delay of 2-3 weeks, maybe a month," Gintsburg said.

The scientist also said that post-registration studies of the vaccine would take from four to six months.

Earlier this week, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Institute. The Russian Ministry of Health has said that Sputnik V had undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.

Related Topics

World Russia Immunity Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of US Presi ..

15 minutes ago

Over 140 international professional participate in ..

45 minutes ago

Russia reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s ‘In the Studio’ to co ..

1 hour ago

MBZUAI launches online courses to empower admitted ..

2 hours ago

New approved plans to reopen private schools in Ab ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.