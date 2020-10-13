PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 12 (Sputnik) - A massive number of dead aquatic organisms were found in two additional locations within the coastal waters of Russia's Kamchatka, regional Governor Vladimir Solodov said.

"Today, we received data from the expedition vessel, which is moving toward Cape Lopatka, that the massive death of hydrobionts that we saw ... in the Avacha Bay area ... can be also seen to the south," Solodov said in a statement.

According to the governor, there is also evidence of the mass death of marine animals in an area located on the Okhotsk coast of Kamchatka.

"It means that we cannot say for sure that the source of pollution was a man-made facility in the district of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy. We face a new large-scale phenomenon that science has yet to comprehend.

It is almost certainly somehow connected with human activities, climate change, and polluting effects of humanity to the global ocean," Solodov added.

In late September, surfers frequenting Avacha Bay's Khalaktyrsky beach near the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy reported getting a skin rash and swollen eyes. A 3.6-time increase in oil products was later detected in the water and a two-fold increase in acidic compound phenol. Photos and videos of the beach covered with dead marine animals have since been shared online by locals.

Russian academy of Sciences Vice-President Andrey Adrianov said earlier on Monday that marine invertebrates on Kamchatka were killed by toxins that were released in large quantities by the special microalgae Gymnodinium.