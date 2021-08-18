UrduPoint.com

Mass Evacuation Not Solution To Crisis In Afghanistan - UK's Afghan Community Leader

Mass Evacuation Not Solution to Crisis in Afghanistan - UK's Afghan Community Leader

Salahuddin Sayedi, one of the leading members of the Afghan community in London, told Sputnik on Wednesday that the evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the US, the UK and other Western countries is not the solution to the crisis posed by the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) recently retaking power in the Central Asian nation

"These few thousands that the US, UK and other powers have promised to evacuate are not the solution. Evacuation is not the right solution. There are thousands of thousands of people who were standing for the sake of democracy, freedom and humanity that will be left behind," Sayedi said in an interview with a Sputnik correspondent in London.

According to the prominent member of the Afghan Association of London, among those people would not be "eligible" for leaving the country as part of the operation mounted by the West are over 300,000 soldiers who fought the Taliban, journalists and court judges.

"There is no solution for them," he warned, adding that many of the things that are happening now in Afghanistan were caused by the wrong actions of the US-led military coalition that invaded the country 20 years ago in name of the war on terror.

"I know that some people preferred the foreign troops not to go, but I thank god that they withdrew, because coming to Afghanistan was a wrong step as they made the world more dangerous," Sayedi said.

He said that instead of invading Afghanistan, the international community should have tried to find where terror was coming from, arguing that terrorist groups were created and protected by the Pakistan establishment.

Sayedi also blamed the "wrong" peace talks that were held by the US and the Taliban last year in Doha which eventually led to the withdrawal of the US-led international troops.

"We cannot expect a solution by the view of the Pakistan establishment," he said.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. The takeover resulted in many people currently trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

The UK government, which has been evacuating its diplomatic staff and Afghan collaborators, pledged on Wednesday to take up to 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next five years.

