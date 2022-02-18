MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The mass expulsion of diplomats and the "visa war" with the United States is not the choice of the Russian side, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Once again, we repeat: the mass expulsions of diplomats and the growing 'visa war' are not our choice.

Repeatedly and at different levels, we suggested that the US side stop worsening the conditions for the functioning of the diplomatic missions of both countries and nullify all restrictions introduced in recent years," Zakharova said in a statement.

She expressed regret that, in the understanding of the US administration, the normalization of bilateral relations was a one-way street, when only US interests were ensured, and everything else was ignored.

"Of course, we do not intend to put up with such a discriminatory approach," the spokeswoman stressed.