UrduPoint.com

Mass Expulsion Of Diplomats, 'Visa War' With US Not Russia's Choice - Zakharova

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Mass Expulsion of Diplomats, 'Visa War' With US Not Russia's Choice - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The mass expulsion of diplomats and the "visa war" with the United States is not the choice of the Russian side, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Once again, we repeat: the mass expulsions of diplomats and the growing 'visa war' are not our choice.

Repeatedly and at different levels, we suggested that the US side stop worsening the conditions for the functioning of the diplomatic missions of both countries and nullify all restrictions introduced in recent years," Zakharova said in a statement.

She expressed regret that, in the understanding of the US administration, the normalization of bilateral relations was a one-way street, when only US interests were ensured, and everything else was ignored.

"Of course, we do not intend to put up with such a discriminatory approach," the spokeswoman stressed.

Related Topics

Russia United States Visa All

Recent Stories

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

10 minutes ago
 APHC demands for early release of Naheeda

APHC demands for early release of Naheeda

10 minutes ago
 Qadri says no harm to raise voice for women rights ..

Qadri says no harm to raise voice for women rights

10 minutes ago
 Moscow Expels US Diplomat in Response to Expulsion ..

Moscow Expels US Diplomat in Response to Expulsion of Russian Diplomat - Zakharo ..

10 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson Claims Shelling of Kindergarten in Do ..

UK's Johnson Claims Shelling of Kindergarten in Donbas Aimed at Discrediting Ukr ..

10 minutes ago
 Opposition will fail in its objectives against gov ..

Opposition will fail in its objectives against govt: Ali Zaidi

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>