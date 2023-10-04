Mass food poisoning affects 71 in Kyrgyzstan

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) A mass poisoning incident has affected 71 people in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

According to the authorities, the incident, registered on Sunday, was caused by the consumption of shawarma at two fast food outlets in the city.

The condition of the victims is relatively satisfactory, said the authorities.