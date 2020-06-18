UrduPoint.com
Mass Grave Found Near Nazi German Concentration Camp In Western Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

A mass grave believed to contain bodies of some 3,000 victims of Nazi Germany has been unearthed in western Russia, a search team behind the discovery said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) A mass grave believed to contain bodies of some 3,000 victims of Nazi Germany has been unearthed in western Russia, a search team behind the discovery said Thursday.

"A civilian mass grave was found during a search near the village of Moglino in Pskov Region on June 17," the Search Movement of Russia said in a press release.

Nazi Germany set up a concentration camp for captured Soviet troops near the village after occupying the region in 1941.

Anna Shunyayeva, a volunteer working at the dig site, said the search party found bodies very close to where the camp was said to be. The remains were covered with a foot of soil. Two bodies have already been identified.

Researchers said that in 1942, Nazis started bringing civilians to the camp. A total of 3,000 people are believed to have lost their lives between 1941 and 1944. Berlin promised the territory to Estonia, and Estonian collaborators did most of the killing.

