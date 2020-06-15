Mass Grave Found Of Sudanese Conscripts Killed In 1998: Prosecutor
Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Sudan's public prosecutor announced Monday the discovery of a mass grave of conscripts killed in 1998 for trying to flee a military camp.
The committee tasked with investigating the killings at Ailafoon military camp "found the mass grave in the past four days after hearing witness accounts", said public prosecutor Tagelsir al-Hebr, without giving details of how many bodies were found.