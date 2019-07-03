UrduPoint.com
Mass Grave Of IS Victims Discovered Near Syria's Raqqa - Health Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:53 PM

Another mass grave containing the bodies of those believed to have been executed by the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) has been discovered near the Syrian city of Raqqa, Jamal Issa, the director of Raqqa Health Department, said on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Another mass grave containing the bodies of those believed to have been executed by the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) has been discovered near the Syrian city of Raqqa, Jamal Issa, the director of Raqqa Health Department, said on Wednesday.

"A mass grave with dozens of bodies, including those of people executed by IS insurgents during their rein in the city, has been discovered near Al-Fukheikha village at the southern entrance to Raqqa," Issa was quoted as saying by al-Watan newspaper.

This is not the first discovery of mass graves in the former IS stronghold.

The largest one with bodies of some 1,400 people massacred by the terrorists was found in the city's Panorama district in October.

Raqqa was seized by the Syrian opposition forces in 2013 and then captured by the IS, which then proclaimed the city its de facto capital. In 2016, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the US-led coalition, launched a campaign to liberate the city. The operation culminated in the 2017 Battle of Raqqa, which eventually brought Raqqa under the SDF's control.

