Mass Grave of Recruits Killed in 1998 Found in Sudan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) A mass grave containing bodies of dozens of Sudanese conscripts believed to have been killed in 1998 was found in Sudan, media said Monday.

A source close to the investigation told the Sudan Tribune news website that remains of 51 people had been unearthed near the capital of Khartoum. They are being identified.

Some 200 young men drafted by the Sudanese armed forces reportedly died on April 2, 1998 when they tried to flee a training camp on the Nile. Some of them drowned in the river.

A committee was set up in January of this year to investigate the massacre. The grave is said to have been discovered after eye-witness reports were studied.

The government of deposed President Omar Bashir was fighting a civil war with south Sudan militants at the time of the killing. Bashir was the first sitting president issued with an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.