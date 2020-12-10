UrduPoint.com
Mass Graves Of Minks In Denmark Can Lead To Groundwater Contamination - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Mass Graves of Minks in Denmark Can Lead to Groundwater Contamination - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The decomposition of the carcasses of the millions of buried minks, culled to prevent the spread of the mutated coronavirus, primarily in the North Jutland province of Denmark, can lead to contamination of groundwater, Danish Radio 4 reported, citing a report from the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland.

The report was ordered by the Danish Environmental Protection Agency. Experts have studied how mass graves of minks would affect the environment.

According to the Danish radio, the research shows the imminent risk of groundwater contamination at the mink mass graves in Jutland unless action is taken.

According to scientists, the upper layers of groundwater may already be contaminated. Researchers are calling for immediate action to avoid environmental problems. Many individual experts, officials, local residents, criticized the method of burring animals and feared an environmental catastrophe due to the fact that millions of animals dumped into pits emit harmful substances.

In November, Denmark culled 17 million minks in response to outbreaks at more than 200 mink farms to halt the spread of the mutated coronavirus that can be passed to humans.

