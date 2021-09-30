Mass Hunger, Paralysis of Health Services Loom Large in Afghanistan - Red Cross

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Afghanistan will be devastated by nation-wide hunger and collapse of health care services within the next few weeks if humanitarian and financial support is not dispatched to the country immediately, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday.

The critical threats caused by a serious drought and the COVID-19 pandemic, are aggravated by conflicts which led to internal displacement of families and extreme poverty, the IFRC stated.

"Afghanistan faces imminent collapse of health services and worsening hunger if aid and money do not flow into the country within weeks. Health financing has been cut across the country placing ever more demand on Red Crescent teams," IFRC Asia Pacific Director Alexander Matheou said.

To provide urgent assistance to 560,000 more people in 16 Afghan provinces, the IFRC appeals for over 36 million Swiss francs ($38.44 million) to enable Afghan Red Crescent to support those in acute need.

The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) gained full control of Afghanistan in August, which led to collapse of the US-backed government. The development caused many Afghans to seek escape from the country. Many countries resorted to evacuation of their citizens, diplomatic missions, and associated Afghans from the nation. In September, the Taliban declared the interim all-male government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the Afghan foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule.