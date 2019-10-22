UrduPoint.com
Mass Kurd-Turk Brawl Erupts In Germany Over Ankara's Syrian Offensive - Reports

Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:10 PM

Approximately 60 people of Turkish and Kurdish origin clashed in the German city of Herne, located in the North Rhine-Westphalia state, the German media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Approximately 60 people of Turkish and Kurdish origin clashed in the German city of Herne, located in the North Rhine-Westphalia state, the German media reported on Tuesday.

The historically strained relations between the two communities deteriorated further following the launch of Ankara's military incursion in northeastern Syria to rid the area of the Kurdish militia fighters.

The clashes took place late on Monday near a Turkish cultural union's building, the police told the Essen-based Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper. The participants were armed with clubs and rakes, and some were carrying knives.

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries. The police stopped the clash with pepper spray and confiscated some weapons. Currently, no arrests have been made.

A similar incident happened in Herne last week when five people were hurt during Kurdish protests in which a Turkish cafe was damaged. The police have drawn a connection between the incidents.

Last week, Ankara urged EU nations to bolster security near its diplomatic missions after pro-Kurdish activists hit European streets to protest Ankara's offensive.

