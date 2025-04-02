Mass Layoffs Targeting 10,000 Jobs Hit US Health Agencies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Mass layoffs began at the major US health agencies on Tuesday as the Trump administration embarks on a sweeping and scientifically contested restructuring that will cut 10,000 jobs.
US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the layoffs were part of a major reform of his department, aiming to refocus efforts on chronic disease prevention.
Calling it a "difficult moment for all of us," Kennedy said "our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs."
"But the reality is clear: what we've been doing isn't working," he added, complaining that "Americans are getting sicker every year" despite increasing spending at the Federal agencies guiding US health policy.
According to photos and testimonials posted on social media, employees learned of their dismissal early on Tuesday morning by email or by having their access badges not working when they showed up to work in the morning.
The layoffs affect the Department of Health and Human Services and the federal agencies it oversees, such as those in charge of approving new drugs (FDA), responding to epidemics (CDC) or medical research (NIH).
According to US media reports, several senior officials from these agencies, including Jeanne Marrazzo, who had replaced Anthony Fauci as head of one of the NIH's branches, have been offered reassignment to isolated locations in Alaska or Oklahoma.
"The FDA as we've known it is finished, with most of the leaders with institutional knowledge and a deep understanding of product development and safety no longer employed," said Robert Califf, a former FDA commissioner during the Obama and Biden administrations.
The move comes despite the country facing its worst measles outbreak in years and mounting fears that bird flu could spark the next human pandemic.
Kennedy has alarmed health experts with his rhetoric downplaying the importance of vaccines and even suggesting that avian influenza should be allowed to spread freely among America's poultry.
Including early retirements and so-called "deferred resignations," the total downsizing will reduce the department's workforce from 82,000 to 62,000 employees, according to an official statement last week, saving an estimated $1.8 billion annually -- a tiny fraction of the HHS annual budget of $1.8 trillion.
The restructuring plan would consolidate the current 28 divisions of the Department of Health and Human Services into 15, including a new entity called the Administration for a Healthy America, or AHA.
While addressing issues such as America's obesity epidemic and industry-favored food regulations aligns with concerns shared by many in the scientific and medical communities, Kennedy's long history of promoting misinformation about vaccines and questioning basic scientific principles has caused deep concern.
The current measles outbreak has affected hundreds of people -- the overwhelming majority of them unvaccinated -- and resulted in two deaths.
arp-cha/md
Recent Stories
Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime
UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..
National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
More Stories From World
-
Trump set to unleash 'Liberation Day' tariffs2 minutes ago
-
Mass layoffs targeting 10,000 jobs hit US health agencies2 minutes ago
-
US approves $5.58 bn fighter jet sale to Philippines2 minutes ago
-
China practises hitting key ports, energy sites in Taiwan drills12 minutes ago
-
Trump faces first electoral setback after Wisconsin Supreme Court vote12 minutes ago
-
US senator smashes record with 25-hour anti-Trump speech52 minutes ago
-
US senator smashes record with 25-hour anti-Trump speech52 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results52 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table52 minutes ago
-
Niger junta frees ministers of overthrown government52 minutes ago
-
Third-division Bielefeld shock holders Leverkusen in German Cup52 minutes ago
-
Nuno salutes 'special' Elanga after stunning strike fires Forest52 minutes ago