Mass Migration In Mozambique's Cabo Delgado Threatens Public Health - ICRC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Mass migration in Cabo Delgado, the northern province of Mozambique, has significantly increased pressure on water and health facilities and exacerbated shortages of drinking water, sanitation, basic aid and health services, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Monday.

"A lot of people depend on this type of water and this is definitely not to any standards of public health. I think it is very important to pay very serious attention to what is happening here, especially in the North of Mozambique," ICRC quoted the director of operations, Dominik Stillhart, as saying.

Climate change in the region has a negative impact on public health. Frequent natural disasters damage healthcare and water facilities. As a result of the armed conflict, one third of the total population of the province, more than 800,000 people, have reportedly left their homes and moved to urban areas, thereby putting a great strain on the already weak infrastructure.

Rapid migration has led to an increase in waterborne diseases. According to the World Health Organization, the number of cholera cases in the province amounted to 3,400 as of early August 2021, compared with 2,200 cases from the same period in 2020. Diarrhea has become the second leading cause of mortality among children under the age of five. In addition, the health situation has been greatly aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the absence of working health facilities reduces the ability of the health system to detect and to prevent possible outbreaks.

In this regard, the ICRC, together with local government, supports restoring water and health infrastructure and building new facilities to improve access to health services, clean water and to reduce the burden of waterborne diseases.

