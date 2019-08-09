UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mass Production Of Russia's Domestic PD-14 Engines To Begin In 2020 - Manufacturer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:10 AM

Mass Production of Russia's Domestic PD-14 Engines to Begin in 2020 - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The serial production of the new Russian domestically-developed PD-14 engines will begin in 2020, the executive director of the Perm Engines company, which is part of the United Engine Corporation, said on Friday.

"The first engine [approved for mass production] is the engine number 19.

It is the engine that will be produced via serial production. We should begin serial production the next year and produce it in 2020-2021. [The production will be completed] a bit in advance but it is related to the fact that required capacities are included in our schedule," Sergei Popov told reporters.

The PD-14 turbofan engine is a domestic rival to the Pratt & Whitney PW1400G engine.

It has been developed for the MC-21-300 wide-body aircraft.

Related Topics

Russia Company Perm 2020

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

10 hours ago

Two Civilians Injured in Renewed Clashes Between Y ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan exporting tractors to Africa, seeking mar ..

9 hours ago

UK Health Watchdog Refuses to Back Cannabis to Hel ..

9 hours ago

Hashim Amla, only South African to score triple Te ..

9 hours ago

Tennis: WTA Toronto results

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.