MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The serial production of the new Russian domestically-developed PD-14 engines will begin in 2020, the executive director of the Perm Engines company, which is part of the United Engine Corporation, said on Friday.

"The first engine [approved for mass production] is the engine number 19.

It is the engine that will be produced via serial production. We should begin serial production the next year and produce it in 2020-2021. [The production will be completed] a bit in advance but it is related to the fact that required capacities are included in our schedule," Sergei Popov told reporters.

The PD-14 turbofan engine is a domestic rival to the Pratt & Whitney PW1400G engine.

It has been developed for the MC-21-300 wide-body aircraft.