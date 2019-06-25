PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia's Ilyushin Aviation Complex plans to launch mass production of Il-112V advanced light military transport aircraft in 2022 and produce up to 12 Il-112V planes annually, Ilyushin CEO Yury Grudinin told Sputnik ahead of the Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum.

"By 2022 we'll be ready to launch mass production. In future VASO [Voronezh Aircraft Production Association, part of the United Aircraft Corporation] will be able to produce up to 12 aircraft annually within the framework of the current production capacity. If it gets additional funding, production may be boosted. Everything will depend on the volume of budget funding for renewing state aviation fleet. The Russian Aerospace Forces alone has expressed interest in buying at least 100 planes. They should replace the outgoing An-26. So I'm sure that this aircraft has a great future ahead," Grudinin said.

He went on to say that the first flight of Il-112V had been conducted successfully in March.

"The aircraft showed good stability and control performance both on the ground and in the air. Il-112V is currently being equipped with the necessary measuring tools. We plan to launch new flight tests in the end of the year, immediately after the VASO's airfield is repaired," Grudinin added.

Il-112V is the first military transport aircraft that was created from scratch in the post-Soviet period. Work on its creation started in 2014. Il-112V is a twin-engine light military transport aircraft that can be used for transporting and airdropping military personnel, light weapons and equipment, vehicles and a variety of cargo.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 will be held from June 25 to June 30 at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow. As of now, 62 nations have confirmed their participation in the event.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.