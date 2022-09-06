Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway in Leipzig - Reports

Mass demonstrations against high energy prices have kicked off in Leipzig on Monday evening, with the Left party and Alternative for Germany (AfD) being among the organizers, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Mass demonstrations against high energy prices have kicked off in Leipzig on Monday evening, with the Left party and Alternative for Germany (AfD) being among the organizers, local media reported.

According to Leipziger Volksnachrichten newspaper, as of 17:44 GMT, some 2,000 people have already gathered at Augustusplatz in Leipzig city center to begin what has been proclaimed as a "hot autumn" to protest against high prices and social policy of the German government.

"Since there is no bulky relief package, there will be strong protests on the streets. We are starting today in Leipzig and last week, we already had a demonstration in Frankfurt on the Oder, and we will have one in Erfurt on Sunday.

There will be many other demonstrations in whole Germany. And these 'hot protests', I hope, will keep the pressure on the German government," Martin Schirdewan, the co-leader of the Left party, said.

Alternative for Germany also announced demonstrations in Leipzig, calling up the government to stop the sanctions war, which is leading to a sharp increase in prices.

Last week, the German government introduced a relief package worth 65 billion Euros ($65 billion) for the country's economy as well as for German population. The measures provided for in the package have been sharply criticized by the opposition and described as insufficient.