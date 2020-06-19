UrduPoint.com
Mass Protests In US Caused No New Spike In COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The wave of mass protests against racism and police violence has not resulted in a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, media reported, citing preliminary studies.

In Minnesota, which is the epicenter of the protests, 1.8 percent of 3,200 protesters, who tested for COVID-19 at community sites, turned out to be infected with the coronavirus, The Wall Street Journal reported on late Thursday. Some 8,500 other Minnesota protesters tested through their health-care providers or at other sites, and only 0.99 percent of them were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Within the past seven days, the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in New York has remained below 3 percent, with the number of hospitalized patients continuing to decrease.     

The authorities of Seattle and Chicago have also said that no major outbreaks of the coronavirus disease have been registered so far.

Nationwide protests against racism and police violence were originally sparked after George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, died in Minneapolis on May 25, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

