YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A massive protest is taking place in the center of Armenia's Yerevan, with protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

On Wednesday, another mass opposition rally took place outside he parliament in Yerevan, with protesters demanding the resignation of Pashinyan over a ceasefire agreement he signed with Azerbaijan concerning the conflict in breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. About 10 leaders of the Armenian opposition have since been detained for staging protests amid a martial law introduced in the country, but some have since been released after a court ruling.

Several thousand protesters gathered on the Freedom Square in the Armenian capital. The speeches at the rally have not begun yet. Armen Rustamyan from the opposition nationalist Dashnaktsutyun party, told reporters that several organizers of the rally were invited to the Special Investigation Service for some kind of investigation allegedly to prevent them from participating in the protests.

The police detained one man in camouflage who, according to the protesters, was a provocateur.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that on Monday he had signed a joint declaration with Azerbaijan and Armenia on a new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and envisions the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

The Armenian prime minister described the agreement as a very hard decision to make, which nonetheless did not appease his domestic critics. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the deal a capitulation of Armenia.