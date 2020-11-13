UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mass Protests Take Place In Armenia's Yerevan Demanding Resignation Of Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:42 PM

Mass Protests Take Place in Armenia's Yerevan Demanding Resignation of Prime Minister

A massive protest is taking place in the center of Armenia's Yerevan, with protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A massive protest is taking place in the center of Armenia's Yerevan, with protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

On Wednesday, another mass opposition rally took place outside he parliament in Yerevan, with protesters demanding the resignation of Pashinyan over a ceasefire agreement he signed with Azerbaijan concerning the conflict in breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. About 10 leaders of the Armenian opposition have since been detained for staging protests amid a martial law introduced in the country, but some have since been released after a court ruling.

Several thousand protesters gathered on the Freedom Square in the Armenian capital. The speeches at the rally have not begun yet. Armen Rustamyan from the opposition nationalist Dashnaktsutyun party, told reporters that several organizers of the rally were invited to the Special Investigation Service for some kind of investigation allegedly to prevent them from participating in the protests.

The police detained one man in camouflage who, according to the protesters, was a provocateur.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that on Monday he had signed a joint declaration with Azerbaijan and Armenia on a new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and envisions the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

The Armenian prime minister described the agreement as a very hard decision to make, which nonetheless did not appease his domestic critics. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the deal a capitulation of Armenia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Martial Law Russia Parliament Yerevan Armenia Man Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan From Agreement Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Group of Uniformed Men Joined Protests in Armenian ..

8 seconds ago

Pakistan's economic recovery pace fastest in Sub-c ..

24 minutes ago

Dr Firdous for implementing coronavirus SOPs

24 minutes ago

Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 live ..

24 minutes ago

No. 1 Johnson, Frittelli match Casey for Masters l ..

25 minutes ago

Prime Minister appoints Malik Aamir Dogar as SAPM ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.