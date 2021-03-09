MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) A mass demonstration was held in the French capital on International Women's Day, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Organized by 37 feminist associations and unions, the Paris demonstration started on Monday afternoon at the Port-Royal station and went on in the direction of Place de la Republique.

Demonstrators were calling for equal wages for women with people holding purple banners saying "Women's salaries are 25 percent lower. Professional solidarity right now!" and "Equal wages - less words to waste".

Similar protests were also held in other French cities on International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8.