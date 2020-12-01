UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mass Rape Of Women Prisoners During DR Congo Jail Riot

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:10 PM

Mass rape of women prisoners during DR Congo jail riot

More than 20 women prisoners were raped after a riot broke out in a jail in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo in September, investigators said Tuesday

Lubumbashi, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :More than 20 women prisoners were raped after a riot broke out in a jail in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo in September, investigators said Tuesday.

The French station Radio France Internationale (RFI), which broke the story, said some of the women were raped for days by male convicts after prison authorities lost control of the facility.

The riot erupted in a prison in Lubumbashi on September 25 as the city was attacked by a militia group.

Public prosecutor Teddy Katumbo Lumbu told AFP: "According to the prison governor, all the women there were raped. There were about 50 of them." He said he had dispatched investigators to the jail.

Of 25 women who had spoken to his team in early October, "21 said they had been the victim of rape, one of whom was a minor," he said.

Fifteen prisoners have been charged with rape, arson, property damage and other crimes, he said.

RFI said the women were "regularly raped over three days, some of them by around 20 inmates.

Their ordeal ended only when the authorities recovered control of the prison on September 28." Chantal Yelu Mulop, President Felix Tshisekedi's special advisor on sexual violence, told the radio station that the victims had been unable to get "medical, legal and psychological help." A doctor who went there to provide help did not have enough supplies to help them, she said.

Timothee Mbuya, head of a DR Congo campaign group called Justicia, said some women "are suffering from abdominal pains, and others are still bleeding." The riots broke out after "heavily-armed men" attacked the jail, prison governor Pelar Ilunga said at the time.

The attack occurred when a militia group, from a separatist group calling for the independence of the surrounding Katanga region, raided Lubumbashi.

Around 20 people died in the violence, including two policemen who were decapitated, provincial officials said at the time, while Ilunga said four prisoners were killed when they tried to break out of the jail.

Related Topics

Attack Riots Governor Jail France Doctor Died Lubumbashi Male Independence Congo September October Women All From

Recent Stories

Sibur Considering Ethane Extraction on Arctic LNG ..

12 seconds ago

ICT administration bans indoor dining in all resta ..

16 seconds ago

Nasdaq seeks US approval to require board diversit ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan taking steps for develo ..

3 minutes ago

Sudan Considering All COVID-19 Vaccines to Choose ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey's Security Forces Arrested 294 Suspects Wit ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.